Jamie O'Hara tears into Davinson Sanchez after Tottenham loss











Jamie O’Hara has told talkSPORT that he does not understand the point of Davinson Sanchez being at Tottenham Hotspur after their FA Cup loss to Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

Spurs missed out on an amazing opportunity to challenge for some silverware this season. Antonio Conte’s men were beaten by the Blades at Bramall Lane.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It was a humiliating night for Tottenham. And you would imagine that a couple of the players involved with do well to feature again much in the remaining months of the season.

O’Hara tears into Sanchez after Tottenham loss

Certainly, one of those who had a disappointing night against the promotion-chasers was Sanchez. The Colombian started brightly with a pass into Richarlison. But defensively, he was shaky for much of the evening.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

And he will not be proud of his effort to deny Iliman Ndiaye the only goal of the game. He made it way too easy for the Senegal international to cut onto his right foot and fire past Fraser Forster.

O’Hara believes that Tottenham had a team which should have been more than good enough to win on Wednesday. And with that, figures such as Sanchez need to be moved on.

“Making a point of resting players and play your best team, you’re playing Sheffield United in the Championship,” he told talkSPORT.

“These players who are on the bench, Richarlison, he played in the World Cup, he’s a top player. Sanchez, we paid £45 million for Sanchez. You’ve got to play these players at some point. If you can’t play them against Sheffield United, what’s the point of them being there? What is the point!”

It has been apparent for some time that Sanchez is not on anything like the same level as Cristian Romero. And thus, Tottenham lose a lot when the 26-year-old comes in to replace the Argentinian.

It cannot be easy. He has had no consistent minutes this season. He has been on the pitch for less than 20 minutes in the Premier League since the turn of the year.

But there is little doubt that he has been an underwhelming signing. Tottenham reportedly paid £42 million for Sanchez. At the time, he became their record signing.

At this stage, it is hard to see him playing too many more times for Spurs.