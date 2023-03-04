Jamie O'Hara sums up Tottenham loss to Wolves in three words











Tottenham Hotspur fell to a second consecutive defeat on Saturday as they lost 1-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Spurs mustered up 21 shots at Molineux, including eight on target, but couldn’t make their efforts count.

Tottenham were particularly dominant in the first half, and hit the woodwork either side of the interval.

A tactical switch from Julen Lopetegui subsequently swung it in his side’s favour.

Wolves ended up making Tottenham pay, scoring in the 82nd minute through Adama Traore.

The result marks a dismal week for Spurs, who also saw their best chance of silverware go up in smoke.

Tottenham fell to a 1-0 loss at Sheffield United in the FA Cup in midweek.

Spurs remain fourth in the table but have played two games more than Newcastle United and Liverpool.

The Magpies and the Reds will surely fancy their chances of leapfrogging Tottenham with their games in hand.

Spurs-leaning talkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara took to Twitter after the game with his verdict on the Lilywhites.

Although he spoke about several teams ahead of his phone-in, he summed Tottenham up in just three words.

Namely, ‘Spurs woeful again’.

A season that promised so much for Tottenham is in real danger of collapsing.

Spurs may still be in the top four, but they’ve got two top teams snapping at their heels.

Tottenham also host AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday, and they’re 1-0 down in the tie.

And in recent years, there was some solace in the form of Spurs’ bitter rivals also not doing particularly well.

The less said about that the better. In fact, the less said about Saturday’s game the better as well.

That said, things can change quickly in football. A European night at N17 beckons and Spurs are still in it.