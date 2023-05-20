Jamie O'Hara sums Tottenham up in six words after Brentford defeat











Jamie O’Hara was once again left fuming as he saw his beloved Tottenham side beaten again in the Premier League.

This time, it was Brentford who were left to feast on a woeful Tottenham defence. The Bees simply took Spurs apart in the second half to compound Ryan Mason to another miserable day at the office.

Harry Kane had given Tottenham the lead but in the end, Brentford simply had too much quality and nouse.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Jamie O’Hara fuming with Tottenham again

Of course, we know O’Hara is an avid Spurs fan and loves to see his team do well. But this season has been a nightmare for him and he has quite simply had enough by Tottenham.

And those feelings were on display as he took to Twitter at full-time today to vent his feelings on Spurs.

Using just six word, O’Hara tweeted out what pretty much every Tottenham fan will be thinking right now.

Mason not the one

Clearly, things are not working out for Tottenham right now and while Ryan Mason might keep saying he wants the job, he’s hardly showing brilliant credentials.

You do get the feeling that this is more of a squad personnel issue. Mason is doing his best but Spurs seem to just capitulate under any sort of pressure.

Daniel Levy simply has to get the next manager of Spurs right. It’s one of the biggest decisions he’ll face and it simply has to be the right one.

For Tottenham in general, this season has whimpered out into nothing more than a damp squib. After being on course of the Champions League for so long, it’s now just looking another wasted season.

Spurs’ players need to take a look at themselves really. Ultimately, they are the ones who have to bare the responsibility.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images