TalkSPORT pundits Jamie O’Hara and Jason Cundy discussed Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane’s future following two bids from Bayern Munich.

The Englishman has entered the final year of his contract at Spurs. There is a lot of speculation surrounding his future, with some claiming he’s open to leaving the North Londoners in this window.

Bayern Munich are strongly interested in Kane, and Cundy believes Tottenham should sell him. O’Hara claimed on talkSPORT that his co-host’s opinion is ‘absolute nonsense.’

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Jason Cundy and Jamie O’Hara discuss Harry Kane’s Tottenham future

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has a lot to consider before he makes a decision on Harry Kane‘s future this summer.

Selling him would be the wisest move when you look at it from a financial standpoint. Spurs can get a fee in the region of £100 million if they sell him now, but if they don’t, there’s a big chance he will leave for free next year.

From a footballing standpoint, there’s just no way Spurs should sell Kane. He is their talisman and best player, and without his goals last season, they would’ve finished next to Chelsea in the table.

Cundy is of the opinion that selling Kane this summer and using the money that would come in to strengthen the side is the best move for all parties involved.

O’Hara thinks that’s just a silly thing to say.

Cundy said: “Look, he (Levy) might feel Harry Kane will sign a new deal, which he can try.

“But the fact that Bayern Munich are coming in now, making the offer, I think the best move for everyone – Postecoglou, Spurs, Daniel Levy and Harry Kane – is to take it now and plan for the future this season and beyond.”

An irritated OHara replied: “Nonsense, nonsense. It’s absolute nonsense. How can you even say that?”

TBR View:

The two talkSPORT pundits are right in their own way.

Ange Postecoglou would definitely prefer a life without having to answer questions about Kane’s future in every single press conference, but the new Spurs boss would surely love to have the Englishman in his side as well.

It all comes down to Daniel Levy now and what he plans to do with Kane this summer.

Neither decision will be wholeheartedly accepted by the fans, but it still has to be made in the coming weeks to avoid a huge mess in the final days of the window.