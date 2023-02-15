Jamie O'Hara shocked by Heung-Min Son's form for Tottenham this season











Jamie O’Hara has told TalkSPORT that he can’t believe what’s happened to Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-Min Son’s form this season.

Son picked up the Golden Boot award last time out after bagging 21 goals in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old has been a consistent performer for Spurs over the years, with the north Londoners often relying on his and Harry Kane’s lethal partnership.

But Son looks a shadow of his former self this season and has only netted eight times in 30 appearances.

Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The South Korean star has struggled with confidence over the past few months and he failed to make an impact once again last night as Spurs fell to a 1-0 defeat against AC Milan.

Now, O’Hara has admitted that he’s shocked by Son’s recent displays and feels the winger is playing way below his best.

O’Hara slams Son’s recent form

Speaking on TalkSPORT after Tottenham’s defeat to AC Milan, O’Hara wasn’t impressed with his former side’s performance.

The pundit criticised several Spurs players and questioned Son’s displays this season.

“What I’m seeing recently from some of them is absolutely shocking,” the former Spurs midfielder said.

“Son, I’m sorry but Son tonight [vs AC Milan]. What has happened to Son? He is so far off the boil it’s a joke.”

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Spurs are struggling in the final third of late and didn’t manage to create any clear-cut chances against the Serie A champions last night.

Conte’s side have often relied on the brilliance of Son, as well as Kane and Dejan Kulusevski, to produce in the attacking areas.

Barring a couple of brilliant displays against Leicester City and Eintracht Frankfurt, Son has been way below his usual high standards this season and it may be the right time for Conte to take the £22 million man out of the firing line.

Richarlison will undoubtedly be desperate to get his opportunity on the left-hand side and Son will probably benefit from being dropped for the time being.

