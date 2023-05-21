Jamie O'Hara shares what Harry Redknapp told him about Tottenham this week











Jamie O’Hara has claimed on TalkSPORT that former manager Harry Redknapp and others are baffled by the current situation at Tottenham.

Spurs rounded off their home campaign with a heavy defeat to Brentford. It was another low in a terrible season for Spurs that has been blighted by off-field issues.

Antonio Conte was sacked after slamming the club and players in the press. Then Fabio Paratici went as he was found guilty of playing his part in the Italian football controversy.

Spurs now have Ryan Mason in charge again. But Mason has been unable to do anything and looks lost.

And speaking on TalkSPORT, Spurs fan O’Hara said that the likes of Redknapp and others are all completely stunned by what’s happening at Tottenham.

“I played in a Spurs legends game the other day and there was people there. I was talking to Harry Redknapp, Jermain Defoe, Robbie Keane, and every single one of them is saying ‘what is going on at Tottenham?’,” O’Hara said.

“Look at what you’ve got. You’ve got a rookie in charge. You’ve given a multi-billion pound football club, you’ve given the keys to a multi-billion pound company to someone who’s not fit to be a manager of that company.”

Tottenham are a mess

There’s been some low points for Tottenham in the last decade or so but this season feels like a new level.

Daniel Levy seems to be making decisions that are just ruining the club. The fans are disconnected from the club and players. The players themselves lack real interest. And in terms of quality, they just don’t have it, barring the odd player.

Tottenham face a huge summer. They have to get the right manager in place. They have to make top signings. And above all else, they have to get the fans back onboard.