Tottenham Hotspur dropped points yet again last night, this time to Everton, and Jamie O’Hara wants Cristian Stellini to be sacked immediately now.

Spurs were woeful yesterday. Even though they went a goal up 10 minutes after Abdoulaye Doucoure was sent off, they just couldn’t hold on to their lead. They could’ve even lost the game if Everton took their chances.

Tottenham fans are absolutely furious, and O’Hara has made his feelings on Stellini perfectly clear.

Tottenham parted ways with Antonio Conte eight days ago, and his departure was no surprise at all after his explosive rant at Southampton.

What shocked fans, however, was the fact that Cristian Stellini was retained and given the reins until the end of the season.

That made no sense whatsoever considering that Conte’s number two shares the exact same philosophy as his him – one that hasn’t worked for Spurs for a while now.

That was evident once again last night, as Tottenham struggled to win the game despite playing over a third of it with a numerical advantage on the pitch.

O’Hara was furious after the game and he urged Tottenham to get rid of Stellini.

He said on talkSPORT: “Stellini, he can do one. Get out of the club. What is he doing there? He’s clueless as well.

“They go down to 10 men and he’s playing three at the back – against 10 men! Get out, get him out! Watching that tonight, he can do one as well. Get him out. I’d rather Ryan Mason and the kit man in charge.”

TBR View:

Unless Levy has someone big in mind who will only become available in the summer, it makes absolutely no sense to wait until the end of the season.

The likes of Luis Enrique and Mauricio Pochettino are both available right away, while Julian Nagelsmann is also out of a job at the moment – albeit Spurs will have to pay Bayern Munich to land him before the summer.

If Tottenham want to finish inside the top four, a change is absolutely necessary, but Daniel Levy has already given the reins to Stellini until the end of the campaign, and we can’t see him changing his mind now.

Spurs take on Brighton next, and it will be interesting to what will happen if they drop points again.

