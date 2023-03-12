Jamie O'Hara says Tottenham forward Richarlison is a top player











Jamie O’Hara has told Give Me Sport that he does believe that Richarlison is a top player after the Tottenham Hotspur star expressed his frustration about his season in the wake of their Champions League exit in midweek.

Richarlison was not able to have much of an impact on Spurs’ draw with AC Milan. Nevertheless, much of the talk following the game was focused on the 25-year-old.

That is because he gave an interview after the stalemate in which he hit out at Antonio Conte over how little he has played this season. It was certainly some jarring comments, with the Brazilian not holding back.

O’Hara praises Richarlison

Conte was similarly spiky in his subsequent press conference. But it seems that Tottenham are going to be able to move on from the situation.

Richarlison started against Nottingham Forest. And that decision proved to be vindicated, with the former Everton star producing a superb display.

It could be a real turning point for the forward. Certainly, O’Hara believes that he could prove to be an amazing signing if he realises his potential.

“He’s obviously frustrated. He had a really good World Cup, and you could see that he’s a top player, and I do think he’s a top player,” he told Give Me Sport.

“Obviously, from that interview now, it’s come to the fore that he’s not happy. He’s not happy with Conte, he’s not happy being left out of the team, he’s not happy with the way he’s been treated. And this is the problem he’s got.”

TBR View: Potential turning point for Spurs star

It is a surprise that Richarlison has not been more influential for Tottenham. He would have surely expected that he would need to be patient. Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min were sensational last season. And Harry Kane is now the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Kane has been exceptional again. But neither Kulusevski or Son have been good enough this term. And thus, it must have been annoying for Richarlison to feature so little when he has been available.

His performance on Saturday certainly has the potential to earn him a run in the side. Certainly, it would be a big surprise if he dropped out of the team at Southampton next weekend.

This definitely has the potential to end up being a very significant moment in Richarlison’s Tottenham career.