Jamie O’Hara says he really wishes Tottenham had signed ‘fantastic’ West Ham player

Jamie O’Hara has claimed that he wishes Tottenham Hotspur had signed James Ward-Prowse before West Ham United landed him in the summer.

The England midfielder was up for grabs after his Southampton side suffered relegation last season. He was linked with a whole host of clubs, but West Ham won the race to sign him in the end.

O’Hara wishes it was Spurs who got him.

Tottenham had a fantastic transfer window, didn’t they?

They signed James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario, Manor Solomon, Micky van de Ven, Ashley Phillips, Alejo Veliz and Brennan Johnson, and most of them have started the season brilliantly.

Ange Postecoglou should be delighted with the business his side has pulled off, but the one area where the Aussie could’ve perhaps strengthened a bit more is in midfield, especially because he doesn’t quite fancy Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

O’Hara says James Ward-Prowse, who moved to West Ham United in the summer for £30 million (BBC), is a fantastic player, and the pundit claimed on talkSPORT that he would’ve loved to have him at Spurs.

He said: “He’s a really good signing! He’s so much more than that (set-pieces) as a player. He gets labelled as a set-piece specialist, but genuinely, he’s got so much more to his game than people think.

“I think he’s fantastic, I really do. I wish Tottenham had signed him.”

James Ward-Prowse is a terrific footballer.

The Englishman was amazing for Southampton during his time there, and he has now come to West Ham and taken his game to a whole new level.

He has either scored a goal or picked up an assist in every game he has played for the Irons this season, and there are no signs of stopping yet.

Ward-Prowse would’ve definitely been an interesting addition to Tottenham, but West Ham fans won’t care now – they are delighted to have him and rightly so!