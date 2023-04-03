Jamie O’Hara says he really doesn’t want Tottenham to hire 47-year-old manager











Jamie O’Hara has admitted that he doesn’t want Tottenham Hotspur to go and hire Graham Potter after he was sacked by Chelsea yesterday.

Tottenham are searching for yet another new permanent manager after Antonio Conte’s departure last weekend.

With Cristian Stellini in the dugout until the end of the season, Spurs have allowed themselves some time to make the correct call.

Yet, one of their managerial targets in Julian Nagelsmann is already receiving interest from Chelsea following Graham Potter’s departure.

And after the Englishman was linked with Spurs during his time at Brighton, rumours have begun to circulate that the north Londoners could revive their interest now.

But Jamie O’Hara is certainly not keen on the idea of Potter moving to Tottenham after watching Chelsea play ‘woeful’ football under him for the past six months.

Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images

O’Hara doesn’t want Potter at Spurs

Speaking on TalkSPORT, O’Hara was asked whether he would take Potter at Tottenham following last night’s news.

“After watching Chelsea play, no. I think it’s been a disaster. If you asked me that when he left Brighton I would have said yes,” the former Spurs man said.

“But watching this team [Chelsea] play, it’s been absolutely woeful to watch, they’ve been awful. So, no I wouldn’t take him at Spurs now. I think he needs to regroup.”

O‘Hara added that he thinks Brendan Rodgers will end up at Tottenham after leaving Leicester, with Potter moving to the King Power Stadium.

As for Nagelsmann, O’Hara feels that the German will secure a move to Stamford Bridge over Spurs.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Many Tottenham fans would have been delighted with the appointment of Potter before his spell in west London.

But after having two former Chelsea managers over the past four years, Spurs fans may be fed up with the idea of another one, especially as Potter underachieved at Stamford Bridge.

Potter’s clearly a talented manager and it’s a shame to see the brilliant job he did at Brighton completely undone in the space of six months at Chelsea.

The 47-year-old seemed like the wrong fit for the Blues from the off, while he actually seemed like the ideal manager to work at a club like Tottenham.

