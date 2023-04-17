Jamie O’Hara says Cristian Stellini 'hasn't got a clue' after Tottenham's defeat to Bournemouth











Jamie O’Hara has slammed Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Stellini after the defeat at home to Bournemouth on Saturday and claimed the acting head coach ‘hasn’t got a clue’.

Spurs put in yet another lacklustre display against the Cherries after taking a 1-0 lead through Heung-Min Son in north London.

Stellini’s men repeated their old trick of sitting behind the ball after taking the lead and they were punished by Gary O’Neil’s side.

Of course, many Spurs fans had grown frustrated with the style of football under Antonio Conte and unsurprisingly, not much has changed under his former assistant.

And Jamie O’Hara tore into Stellini on TalkSPORT this morning for failing to change Tottenham’s approach after Conte’s departure.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

O’Hara slams Stellini

“It’s been a disaster of a season, it really has,” O’Hara said. “I was angry the other day and I dig people out and sometimes I’m a bit harsh.

“But I’m just honest like every other Spurs fan who has to watch that rubbish every week, pay good money to go and watch Tottenham play, and you’re putting in performances like that? And Stellini – I don’t know what this guy’s doing, I don’t know what he keeps seeing and what he’s coming out and saying.

“He hasn’t got a clue. All he is is Antonio Conte’s right-hand man. He’s doing exactly what Antonio Conte did, the same players, same tactics, the same old rubbish.

“I don’t know what we were thinking by thinking this was going to be a good idea until the end of the season and it just sums it up. Daniel Levy, again, lets the fans down.

“There’s an opportunity to get top-four and we’ve thrown it away, absolutely thrown it away because we’re just Mickey Mouse when it comes to making the right decisions.”

He added: “Even when you get rid of Conte because of what he said, the fact that you leave Stellini in charge and you’re playing exactly the same way, the players must be walking in every morning thinking ‘what is going on?’. This is Tottenham Hotspur Football Club!”

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Tottenham’s decision to hand Stellini the reins until the end of the campaign clearly isn’t working out at the moment and their hopes of securing a top-four finish are quickly fading.

The likes of Aston Villa and Brighton are excelling after both sides brought in a new manager earlier in the campaign, while Spurs are now falling way off the pace under Stellini.

Of course, the Italian did well in Conte’s absence a couple of months ago as he delivered wins over the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea.

But the feeling around Tottenham has completely changed and the fans are already beginning to grow frustrated by the lack of change under Stellini.

