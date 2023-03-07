Jamie O'Hara says Arsenal's players have done something 'ridiculous'











Jamie O’Hara has labelled Arsenal’s celebrations against Bournemouth on Saturday as ‘ridiculous’ and feels Mikel Arteta’s men need to ‘calm down a little bit’.

The Gunners fought back from being 2-0 down against the Cherries thanks to goals from Thomas Partey, Ben White and Reiss Nelson.

Nelson bagged a last minute winner with a stunning effort from the edge of the box and it’s fair to say that the Arsenal bench enjoyed the goal.

Players and staff rushed onto the pitch to celebrate the 23-year-old’s winner as Arsenal picked up another hugely important win in the title race.

But O’Hara has criticised the Arsenal players for their reaction to Nelson’s goal and said they celebrated like they had won the World Cup.

O’Hara on Arsenal’s Bournemouth celebrations

Speaking on TalkSPORT, the former Tottenham man reacted to Arsenal’s celebrations.

“You’ve got to calm down a little bit, you scraped a win against Bournemouth. They’re awful. We [Tottenham] did that away from home against them this season,” O’Hara told an Arsenal fan on the radio station.

O’Hara also said that he feels Manchester City will still win the Premier League this season, but Jason Cundy disagreed.

The pair joked about Arsenal’s celebrations and while Cundy said he can understand why the players and staff reacted like they did, O’Hara added: “It was like they’d won the World Cup. Ridiculous!”

While Arsenal’s celebrations may have seemed a bit over the top to some, it’s understandable that their players and staff reacted like that after such a frustrating afternoon up to that point.

The Gunners looked set to drop crucial points in their bid for the Premier League title and when the stakes are that high, it’s no surprise that they celebrated so passionately after the winning goal.

