Jamie O'Hara reacts to Japhet Tanganga display in Tottenham loss











Jamie O’Hara has told talkSPORT that it was crazy to play Japhet Tanganga in the back three after Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat to Leicester City, claiming that he has not been good enough for some time.

Spurs head back to the drawing board less than a week after seemingly finding a turning point in their season. Of course, Antonio Conte’s men went into the trip at the King Power Stadium off the back of an amazing win over Manchester City.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, they were humbled by the Foxes on Saturday. Tottenham lost 4-1. And they were potentially fortunate to not lose by more.

O’Hara criticises Japhet Tanganga after Tottenham loss

Conte had to make changes for the game. Neither Hugo Lloris or Cristian Romero were available. And with that, Tanganga got a rare chance to impress at centre-back.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

His only previous Premier League appearance this season came in the dramatic draw with Brentford on Boxing Day. On that occasion, his defending was poor.

And, like several others in the backline, Tanganga endured a nightmare afternoon against Leicester. The defence was taken apart by Brendan Rodgers’ men.

Certainly, O’Hara did not hold back in his criticism of the youngster after the full-time whistle.

“They’re not good enough. Tanganga isn’t good enough. He’s not been good enough for two seasons. He wasn’t good enough at full-back and you’re playing him on the right side of a three. It’s crazy,” he told talkSPORT.

Unfortunately, it has been a long time since Tanganga produced a colossal performance against Manchester City on the opening day of the 2021/22 campaign. That day, Spurs fans were probably left wondering why he had not featured more.

Since then however, he has simply been unable to kick on.

He is now 23, and will be 24 next month. He can hardly be considered a youngster, in football terms. Surely, he needs to move away in the summer. Coming into the side every now and then is doing him no favours.

Tottenham meanwhile, clearly have a huge amount of work to do. They can start by producing a big reaction in the Champions League in the coming days.