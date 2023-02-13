Liverpool v Everton: Jamie O'Hara predicts result of crunch Merseyside derby











Jamie O’Hara has been speaking about Liverpool v Everton this evening and offered up his prediction of the result.

In a crunch clash at Anfield, both Liverpool and Everton will feel the need to win. The Reds simply must get three points to breathe life into their push to at least make the Europa League. For Everton, a win or draw off the back of beating Arsenal will also be massive ahead of facing Leeds next week.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

And speaking for TalkSPORT, former Spurs midfielder O’Hara believes Sean Dyche might just Everton over the line.

“I fancy Everton you know Al. I fancy Everton. I just think Sean Dyche, it’s another huge game for him, it’s almost a free hit because people are not expecting them to get a result and he might produce a bit of magic,” O’Hara said.



“Whether they win the game – they might draw the game – but I just can’t see Liverpool winning. The way they are performing at the minute and how far they are off it, the tempo of their play is completely gone out of the side. They have just lost confidence. I just don’t think they’re the same team.”

TBR’s View: Everton can cause an upset at Liverpool

The old adage of anything can happen in a derby game is right but in terms of form, Everton won’t have a better chance of beating Liverpool at Anfield.

The Reds are in woeful form while Everton are coming off the back of new manager bounce and a big win.

Jurgen Klopp’s record against Everton is excellent. But Dyche will fancy his side tonight. He’ll look to keep solid, frustrate, and the nick a goal on the counter or from a set-piece.

It’s there for the taking for Everton really. Liverpool, on the other hand, will know a win is massive for their season and the pressure will be on.