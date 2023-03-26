Jamie O’Hara predicts Harry Kane’s England goal tally and compares him to Zlatan Ibrahimovic











Jamie O’Hara has now predicted how many goals Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane will score for England.

The TalkSPORT pundit was discussing the forward on the radio with a number of fans.

Harry Kane was the star of the show on Thursday, breaking Wayne Rooney’s goalscoring record for his country.

It’s an incredible feat for the 29-year-old, who still has years of action ahead of him for the Three Lions.

Kane has had a record-breaking season for both club and country, having recently surpassed Jimmy Greaves’s record for Spurs.

If it weren’t for the ridiculous scoring feats of Erling Haaland, people would be speaking a lot more about Kane’s current form.

Kane already has 21 league goals, surpassing his tally from four of the past five seasons.

Jamie O’Hara has now predicted Tottenham star Kane’s final England goal tally, and he’s aiming high.

He even said he had surpassed one of the best forwards of recent times with his recent performances.

O’Hara predicts Kane’s final England goal tally

Speaking on TalkSPORT, O’Hara said: “He’s going to get 80, 90 goals for England I think, because he could play for another four or five seasons.

“He could play for England for the next five seasons. [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic is playing, and he’s 41.

“Harry Kane and Ibrahimovic are on the same level, I’d go as far to say Harry Kane is a better player than Ibrahimovic.”

Ibrahimovic and Kane both broke international records this week.

When the 41-year-old came on for Sweden against Belgium, he became the oldest player to appear in the European qualifiers.

Ibrahimovic has achieved huge amounts in the game, winning countless trophies across multiple clubs.

Although Kane doesn’t boast any silverware, his performances have established him as a world-class centre-forward.

The Swede may claim to be a better finisher, but Kane’s overall game is superior to the veteran forwards.

England fans will be desperate for Kane to match O’Hara’s prediction.

It will cement his position as a legend for his country.

Although, if he could add an international title to his list of achievement as well, there would be discussions over whether he’s England’s best ever player.

