Jamie O’Hara not impressed with 22-year-old Arsenal player on international duty

Jamie O’Hara was left slightly disappointed with Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and his performance for England yesterday.

Speaking on talkSPORT after the game, O’Hara shared that Saka had some good moments but was below par overall.

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

O’Hara said: “Saka I thought was okay, he had a couple of decent moments, but it wasn’t his best game.”

The talkSPORT team weren’t too complimentary of England’s performance overall either.

O’Hara was joined in his opinion by Jermaine Pennant that Gareth Southgate got his approach wrong.

Nonetheless, Arsenal fans who watched the England game may feel this Saka criticism was a bit unfair.

Saka was unfortunate not to score with a brilliant effort that hit the bar.

And although Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko did contain him well, Saka was still able to produce moments of class.

Of course, England’s post-mortem won’t last too long with the side now set for a big friendly on Tuesday.

Arsenal’s Saka will be hoping for a chance to help England overcome their local rivals Scotland.

Although labelled a friendly, both sides will be aware that bragging rights are on the line.

Despite not being at his soaring best, one would doubt that Saka will be too concerned with yesterday’s game.

England were lethargic across the board and may have suffered a worrying defeat were it not for a moment of brilliance by Harry Kane.

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

And Arsenal fans may even be hoping that Saka gets a rest on Tuesday.

Southgate will no doubt be keen to look at a number of his options including Eddie Nketiah.

The Arsenal striker wasn’t even in the squad for England yesterday and therefore might be an option to sub in for Saka on Tuesday.

It would seem odd if Nketiah didn’t play any minutes for England in this break given how complementary Southgate has been.