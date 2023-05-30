Jamie O'Hara names the three managers who Tottenham should go for now











TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara has now suggested three managers for Tottenham Hotspur to target ahead of the usual big names this summer.

It has been over two months since Spurs parted ways with Antonio Conte. The Italian was fed up with the club after his side drew 3-3 at Southampton, and it was clear he wanted to leave.

Tottenham fans expected a new manager to be appointed by now, but Daniel Levy hasn’t been able to do that yet. Speaking on talkSPORT, O’Hara has now taken matters into his own hands and suggested three names for the Spurs chairman to go after.

Tottenham have gone down the route of proven winners in Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte over the last few years, and that has backfired for one reason or another.

Daniel Levy has to learn from those mistakes now as he searches for the next man to take charge of the club.

O’Hara is convinced that Spurs will fail again if they go after a big-name manager. He has suggested three names instead who will help rebuild the club – just like Pochettino did all those years ago.

He said: “I have now come to the conclusion that we need to stop going for big-time managers. These big-time managers get the ump. It looks all shiny on the outside, you’ve got a beautiful stadium, nice facilities, and you’ve got Harry Kane playing up front.

“You think Tottenham are a big club, but when you get there, you realise the way the football club is run is not run like a big club. It’s run like a bang-average football club who is only about making money for the club and not glory moments.

“So I think we need to go away from that, start like we did with Pochettino, start afresh. Start with someone like Graham Potter or Brendan Rodgers or the Celtic manager, Postecoglou. We might not win nothing, but we’re going to build the team, rebuild the team, get rid of the deadwood and start again. We go from there.

“Every time we keep trying to get a Mourinho or a Conte to try and win us a trophy, it just fails and we end up looking stupid.”

TBR View:

O’Hara definitely has a point here.

Tottenham’s biggest selling point for top managers is their stadium and Harry Kane. That’s all good looking in from the outside, but they only realise the real problems when they walk in.

Managers like Mourinho and Conte aren’t the ones to rebuild clubs. Spurs were wrong to go after them in the first place, and it would be really silly of them if they try to do the same thing again.

O’Hara’s suggestions – Potter, Rodgers and Postecoglou – are all much better options for where Tottenham are right now. If it was us, we’d go with Rodgers this summer.

