Jamie O'Hara names the only two managers Tottenham should be considering to replace Conte











Well, Daniel Levy made his decision in the end as he opted to part ways with Antonio Conte as Tottenham Hotspur manager.

The writing was on the wall for Conte after his explosive rant after the 3-3 draw with Southampton just over a week ago. The Italian had lost it completely and given many expected him to leave anyway, this simply sped the process up.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Decisions

With Conte gone, Levy has opted to keep Cristian Stellini at the club in interim charge, with Ryan Mason helping him out until the end of the season.

However, eyes will be turning to who Spurs bring in during the summer to replace Conte. And Jamie O’Hara has given his thoughts on who the new boss should be.

Taking to Twitter, O’Hara has suggested there’s only two names who Levy and Tottenham should be considering both Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino to replace the departed Conte.

Nagelsmann was sacked by Bayern Munich over the weekend and is being strongly tipped to be the one Daniel Levy does end up making an approach for.

With regards to Pochettino, it remains a case of the same old story. There is a clamour among some at Tottenham to get him back. But as yet, Levy is yet to pull the trigger.

TBR’s View: Nagelsmann could be the better option than Pochettino

There’s always a risk going back to a manager who has had a spell at the club already. With Pochettino, you feel that’s why Daniel Levy hasn’t brought him back in already.

When it comes to Julian Nagelsmann, it might be an opportunity that Spurs simply can’t afford to pass up.

Come the summer, when they can try and get him, he’ll be a manager many clubs think about. But Tottenham need someone sorted before the summer even kicks into gear, so the groundwork on Nagelsmann needs to get going now.