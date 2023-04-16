Jamie O'Hara mocks crumbling Arsenal as they drop points at West Ham











Arsenal dropped yet more points in the title race today as they let another two goal lead slip at West Ham United.

After racing into an early two goal lead, the Gunners once again got bullied into giving goals away and have now handed the initiative to Manchester City in the title race.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

For manager Mikel Arteta, it will be another hugely frustrating way to drop points. Arsenal could and should have had the game put to bed by the time the Hammers got one back. Then, in the second half, a Bukayo Saka fluffed penalty cost the Gunners further.

Of course, for those wanting Arsenal to fail this season, it was ideal. No pundit wants to see Arsenal slip up more than TalkSPORT’s Jamie O’Hara.

And in typical fashion, O’Hara was straight onto Twitter mocking the Gunners as he posted a GIF of a crumble to suggest Arsenal were indeed bottling things.

Further winding the Arsenal fans up, O’Hara then got staight back onto his Twitter at full-time to share another GIF to show his appreciate at Arsenal’s slip up.

TBR’s View: O’Hara loving Arsenal’s slip ups

Few pundits in the football world have had it as hard as O’Hara this season having to sit by and watch Arsenal do so well.

As we all know, he is a Tottenham fan at heart and this will have been killing him.

In a way, he deserves his moment in the sun and he’ll be revelling in this draw today.