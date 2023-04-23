Jamie O'Hara left furious after Newcastle thrash Tottenham











Pundit Jamie O’Hara was fuming as he watched Tottenham get thrashed by Newcastle in the Premier League and he decided to tweet his anger during the match.

The North London side lost 6-1 to the Magpies at St James’ Park and were losing 5-0 within the first 21 minutes in a match that shocked many.

It was a huge match as both sides are battling for fourth spot to qualify for the Champions League. Newcastle now have the advantage as they are six points clear and they also have a game in hand.

The media will continue to dissect that poor Spurs performance and O’Hara was able to sum up his feelings in the match in one tweet.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Jamie O’Hara fumes after Newcastle thrash Tottenham

No doubt many flooded to Twitter to tweet their opinions of the game and one who did so was pundit Jamie O’Hara. He wasn’t happy with what he saw.

O’Hara didn’t even wait until the end of his match to show his disgust for the performance. He tweeted: “This is an absolute disgrace, phones going off”.

It has not been a great season for Tottenham at all. They will still be able to fight for a top-four finish, but it doesn’t look likely. Despite them being fifth, fans may be starting to worry that they won’t even make the top six.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

They will be hoping for a big performance in their next match. It isn’t easy as they face third place Manchester United in a match which they must win.

Show all