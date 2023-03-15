Jamie O’Hara left baffled after what TalkSPORT pundit has said about Tottenham's Harry Kane











Jamie O’Hara was left baffled after TalkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy said Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane is better than Manchester City star Erling Haaland last night.

Kane and Haaland are leading the way in terms of goals in the Premier League this season, with the City star netting 28 times in just 26 matches so far, while Kane bagged his 20th league goal against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Haaland put in an exceptional performance against RB Leipzig in the Champions League last night as he ended the game with five goals to his name.

The 22-year-old is posting incredible numbers under Pep Guardiola and Kane is the only player in England who is even close to him in terms of goalscoring right now.

Despite his staggering numbers, Cundy believes that Kane is the better footballer between the pair and suggested that City would be in a better position to retain the Premier League title with the Tottenham star in their side.

Speaking on TalkSPORT last night, Cundy explained why he thinks Kane is a better all-round player than Haaland.

He said: “I think Harry Kane is a better footballer, I do. I say that consistently over years. You’re telling me that in that team Kane wouldn’t score goals?”

O’Hara said that Kane wouldn’t be able to score five in a single game, while suggesting that Haaland is the better striker.

“Harry Kane is more than that. He’s a ten and a nine, he can drop in. I think if Harry Kane plays for Man City, I think they [would] win the title,” Cundy responded.

He added: “Harry Kane brings players in. Both can be true, one is not exclusively right. Harry Kane is a brilliant footballer and a brilliant goalscorer. Haaland is a brilliant goalscorer.”

But O’Hara replied: “I know you’re a massive fan of Harry Kane, I know you are. I get that and I’m a big fan as well, but come on!

“Let’s not get silly here. Haaland has got 39 goals this season. They’ve still got 12 games to play.”

It’s up for debate who is the better player between the pair, but Haaland is undoubtedly the most prolific goal scorer in world football right now.

Of course, Kane was linked with a move to City the summer before they snapped up the former Borussia Dortmund star. And it does make you wonder how many goals Kane would be capable of scoring in such a dominant City side.

That being said, Cundy does make a great point about Kane being the better all-round player. City have not been at their best this season and that is partly down to Haaland’s effectiveness outside the box.

