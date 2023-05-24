Jamie O'Hara claims Arsenal have a player who's worth at least £100m now











TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara has claimed that Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is worth at least £100 million now.

Saka signed a new contract with Arsenal yesterday and committed his long-term future to the club.

The 21-year-old has been a standout performer for the Gunners this season, having registered 24 goal involvements in 37 Premier League appearances.

Of course, Arsenal have fallen short in their attempts to beat Manchester City to the title.

But they will be desperate to go one better and securing Saka’s future will be a huge plus for the Gunners heading into next season.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Hale End Academy product has enjoyed his best season to date in an Arsenal shirt and also starred for England at the World Cup last year.

And former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has told TalkSPORT that Saka is a £100 million player now.

O’Hara says Saka is worth £100m

O’Hara discussed Saka’s new contract at Arsenal alongside Jason Cundy last night.

The TalkSPORT pundit believes Saka deserved a new deal and suggested Arsenal would have to pay big money to sign someone of his quality.

“He’s a £100m player, isn’t he?” he said.

O’Hara added: “Because if you wanted to buy him now, if Arsenal were looking to strengthen in that position and they wanted to buy someone of that quality…”

“They paid £75m for [Nicolas] Pepe, right?” Cundy added.

Cundy also went on to sign Saka’s praises and admitted that he’s a huge admirer of the youngster.

He said: “He’s top drawer, [I’m] a big fan.”

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

It’s hard to disagree with O’Hara given Saka’s performances for Arsenal over the past couple of years.

He announced himself on the biggest stage at the World Cup as he was arguably England’s best player at the tournament.

If Arsenal were to sell Saka, as unlikely as this seems, they would be looking for a fee well above £100 million given his incredibly high ceiling.

Fortunately for Arsenal fans, Saka seemingly has no plans to leave the Emirates Stadium anytime soon after signing a new contract that runs until 2027.

