Jamie O’Hara has told TalkSPORT that he can’t believe that Tottenham Hotspur youngster Oliver Skipp didn’t start against Sheffield United.

Skipp put in arguably his best performance in a Spurs shirt on Sunday in the 2-0 win over Chelsea.

The 22-year-old bagged his first ever goal for the club with a stunning long-range effort. But he dropped to the bench last night as Spurs crashed out of the FA Cup.

Pape Matar Sarr and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg got the nod in the middle of the park as Tottenham fell to a 1-0 defeat at Bramall Line.

And O’Hara can’t understand why Skipp wasn’t in the starting line-up from the off last night.

O’Hara questions Skipp decision

Speaking on TalkSPORT, O’Hara said: “I don’t know why he’s not playing. I don’t know why he’s not playing!”

Skipp replaced Sarr with 15 minutes of the game left to play but had little time to make an impact and Spurs conceded what turned out to be the deciding goal just minutes after he came on.

Sarr has looked bright when he’s played this season but it’s difficult to understand why so many changes were made for such a crucial match.

The Spurs youngster has been brilliant ever since he came into the side earlier this month and while Sarr has also impressed, he struggled to make an impact last night.

Tottenham certainly had enough quality on the pitch to get a result but dropping the likes of Harry Kane, Cristian Romero and even Skipp proved to be a costly mistake.

Spurs have now missed out on yet another opportunity to end their long wait for silverware and while the blame will land on the players, it should also rest with the team selection.

