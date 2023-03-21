Jamie O'Hara amazed by Oleksandr Zinchenko video on Twitter











Jamie O’Hara was left stunned on Tuesday by a video clip on social media involving Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been a revelation since joining Arsenal at the start of the season. He has been outstanding on the pitch. And he has clearly taken little time to establish himself as a leader off it.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Certainly, he has helped drive the standards up at the Emirates. And he has now further showcased just how good a footballer he is technically.

O’Hara amazed by Zinchenko video

Pro Direct Soccer have posted a clip showing Zinchenko taking part in a control challenge. The challenge involved balls being launched across the pitch high into the air. And obviously, the Ukrainian was tasked with bringing the ball down with an exemplary first touch.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, all three of the balls fired at Zinchenko were perfectly controlled. But it seems that the last attempt really caught O’Hara’s eye on Twitter.

The left-back somehow manages to control the ball with his heel, putting enough backspin on it that it comes back into his path as he completes a spin. It is seamless.

And that prompted O’Hara to applaud the Arsenal man on social media…

The last one is outrageous 👏🏼 — Jamie Ohara (@Mrjamieohara1) March 21, 2023

It is an unbelievable piece of skill. Obviously, it is no surprise that Zinchenko has a world-class first-touch. But it is clips such as this which help illustrate the gulf between professionals, particularly those at the very highest level, and those of us who barely get through a game of five-a-side.

Managing to avoid a heavy touch would be enough for the large majority of the population. But Zinchenko pulls off something much, much more complicated with complete ease.

Most of us would probably miss the ball completely or tread on it and fall onto our backsides if we attempted whatever it was that Zinchenko did.