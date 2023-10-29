Jamie O’Hara admits Tottenham away end was moaning about 26-year-old against Crystal Palace

Pundit Jamie O’Hara has suggested that some fans in the Tottenham Hotspur away end at Crystal Palace were moaning about Richarlison.

O’Hara was speaking to Gabriel Agbonlahor on TalkSPORT after another victory for Spurs in the Premier League.

Tottenham are now a quarter of the way through the season and are currently on course to score over 100 points.

Sustaining this form over the course of 38 games will be next to impossible but Spurs fans are starting to dream about challenging for the title with Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool attempting to chase them down.

Ange Postecoglou has managed to find a winning formula incredibly quickly.

The signing of James Maddison looks inspired and he’s getting the very best out of some of his new teammates.

Son Heung-min is once again challenging for the Golden Boot and the balance in midfield with youngster Pape Matar Sarr is perfect right now.

The only player causing some concern is Richarlison who looks low on confidence right now.

The introduction of Brennan Johnson in the second half gave Spurs another option and he’s given Postecoglou plenty to think about ahead of Tottenham’s next match.

O’Hara worried about Richarlison after Tottenham defeat Palace

O’Hara was in the away end on Friday and said: “There’s a lot of moans and groans about Richarlison, I have to say.

“No one in that ground is having him right now, no one.

“Richarlison, he is a top player, he’s an international football star, he wants to play, he wants to get out there and make things happen.

“I just think he’s got a lack of confidence. When the ball was coming to him last night, he was trying to play balls around the corner first time instead of getting hold of it.

“Brennan Johnson came on and I thought he made a difference and he made something happen. He created the second goal really with the run.

“I think if you give him a little run in the team, I think he could definitely be playing in front of Richarlison.”

Richarlison is still trying to win some people over at Spurs as his attacking output hasn’t been what many would have expected after his £60m move.

O’Hara was quick to suggest he still thinks Richarlison is a quality player, but he struggled to make any real impact for Tottenham against Palace.

He’s becoming more and more frustrating to watch and if Johnson is fit to start against Chelsea next Monday then it would be a surprise if he wasn’t given the nod ahead of the Brazilian.