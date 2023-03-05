Gary Neville finally bites to Jamie Carragher as Liverpool hammer Manchester United











Liverpool absolutely hammered Manchester United today as they produced a rampant performance in front of the Anfield crowd.

The Reds simply blew United away in the second half as the trio of Nunez, Salah and Gakpo produced the sort of performance Jurgen Klopp has been waiting for.

Of course, for the onlooking Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on Sky commentary, there was completely conflicting emotions involved. Carragher was loving life in the comms box while for Neville, it was pure torture.

Photo by Harriet Lander – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

And things nearly boiled over late on when Neville, ranting about United’s performance, bit to a response from Carragher as he told him to ‘do one’.

“I’ve been here before and got beat but never to this extent. You do not come to Anfield and get beat like this, You don’t get beat 7-0,” Neville said.

“You do today,” Carragher chirped back before Neville replied with a simple and frustrated ‘DO ONE!’ to his Sky teammate.

For Liverpool, this was the perfect way to roar back from a poor and inconsistent season on the whole. The Liverpool boss will want to see more of this going forward.

For Neville, though, it will be a day that he’ll want to forget in a hurry.

TBR’s View: Carragher will be loving life tonight with Neville

We all know Neville and Carragher love to have digs at each other but this was one moment that definitely hurt Neville.

It’s easy to forget sometimes that he is a die-hard United fan. It will have killed him watching that today and Carragher is the worst person for him to be around at such times.

For United as a whole, this is the biggest of setbacks. After winning the cup, United have been brought back down to earth with the biggest of almighty bumps.