Jamie Carragher now names who he wants to win Champions League after Liverpool exit











Liverpool crashed out of the Champions League this week and Jamie Carragher appears to have someone new to support in the competition.

The Reds couldn’t come from behind against Real Madrid to pull off another miracle comeback and now face a massive fight to even be involved in next year’s competition.

The draw for the quarter-finals was made today with some mouth-watering clashes. Of course, there’s no Liverpool, but fans can witness Man City v Bayern Munich and Chelsea v Real Madrid.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

However, one of the eye-catching names in the draw is Italian side Napoli. Currently leading Serie A and producing in Europe as well, Napoli have captured the imagination at times this term.

And taking to Twitter, Liverpool legend Carragher admitted that Napoli are now the team he’d love to win the Champions League with Liverpool now out.

Napoli themselves have dropped on an all-Italian clash in their quarter-final. They will take on AC Milan, a club with a rich history in the competition.

Under Luciano Spalletti, the Naples outfit have shone. Certain players such as Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are in the form of their lives and being tipped for big-money moves this summer.

TBR’s View: Napoli would be the neutrals choice for Champions League success

There is no doubt Napoli are the team who have caught the eye most this season in Europe. More or less out of nowhere, the Serie A leaders have looked incredible at times.

Carragher’s picks here is akin to that of many a football fan who will be watching the tournament unfold. Yes, there’ll be fans of the clubs left in. But in terms of being a neutral, Napoli are the club people want to see do well.

A clash with Milan gives them a very realistic chance of making it to the semi-finals as well. If they do indeed get past Milan, then Spalletti and co will really start to dream.