Jamie Carragher makes Roberto De Zerbi claim as Tottenham seek Conte replacements











Antonio Conte’s days as Tottenham manager look to be numbered and Daniel Levy is once again looking for a new head coach.

Levy is said to be already scoping the landscape to see who could replace Conte. The Italian looks disinterested at the moment and that’s rubbing off on the Spurs players. Tottenham have crashed out of the FA Cup and Champions League in the space of a week.

A number of names have already been thrown into the mix to replace Conte. The likes of Thomas Tuchel, Roberto De Zerbi, and of course, Mauricio Pochettino, have all been mentioned.

And speaking of De Zerbi, he is the man Jamie Carragher feels would be best for Tottenham right now.

“Now Spurs must look to the future with their replacement, seeking a coach who will deliver on Levy’s promise to play with the style supporters crave,” Carragher wrote in The Telegraph.

“When you see the impact of Roberto de Zerbi at Brighton, there are obvious echoes of Pochettino at Southampton: a young, hungry coach making an instant impact with an exciting brand of football.”

De Zerbi has been lauded for his efforts since taking over at Brighton. The Seagulls are firmly in the mix for Europe, with even a top four spot not out of the question.

TBR’s View: De Zerbi would need Tottenham’s full backing

Spurs and Daniel Levy have got to get it right next time. Conte was always going to be a risky appointment and it’s going to be a big expensive mistake in the end.

If they go for someone like De Zerbi, then it has to be a project that’s fully backed with everyone onboard.

De Zerbi has shown himself to be a brilliant coach. But the pressure is different at Spurs and he’d need to be able to run his own ship with help from the board.