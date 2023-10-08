Jamie Carragher tears into 26-year-old Liverpool player in second-half vs Brighton

Jamie Carragher was critical of Joe Gomez after the defender came off the bench for the latter stages of Liverpool’s draw with Brighton on Sunday.

Carragher was speaking on Super Sunday (broadcast on Sky Sports; 8/10; 15:45) after the 26-year-old picked up a yellow card for a cynical foul on Kaoru Mitoma.

Joe Gomez came on with 10 minutes of normal time remaining at the Amex Stadium. Brighton had equalised through Lewis Dunk to make the score 2-2 just before. And Jurgen Klopp decided to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold with the England international – presumably to shore up the visitors’ defence.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

However, it seems that Gomez did not impress Jamie Carragher with his cameo. The pundit slated the former Charlton Athletic man after he picked up a yellow card for hauling down Mitoma after the Brighton star beat him on the wing.

Jamie Carragher not impressed by Joe Gomez

“Mitoma brilliant again. But you bring Joe Gomez in because you think he’s going to be better defensively than Trent Alexander-Arnold. He’s been really poor since he came on one on one defending,” he told Sky Sports.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Liverpool defender always had tough task

The game did become increasingly frenetic as the full-time whistle loomed. Certainly, there was a stage when Brighton looked set to find the fifth goal. Joao Pedro blazed over a glorious chance when in the centre of the goal.

But then Liverpool had the momentum. And during stoppage-time, it seemed that the Reds were much more likely to bag the winner.

With that, it probably was not easy for Gomez to come into the game. We also cannot forget that he was up against one of the most exciting wingers in the Premier League in Mitoma.

He had to get into the game quickly. And he did go on to make an outstanding challenge just inside Brighton’s half – which was particularly risky given that he was on a yellow card.

So while it may not have been the best cameo, Jurgen Klopp may feel that he ultimately did the job he was on the pitch to do.