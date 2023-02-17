Jamie Carragher suggests 'phenomenal' manager really could have been good for Leeds











Jamie Carragher feels that Sean Dyche could have been a good choice to replace Jesse Marsch at Leeds United.

Carragher wrote in his Telegraph column about Leeds’ failure to swiftly replace Marsch in the Elland Road dugout.

They are now going into their third game without a permanent manager, and face the ‘phenomenal‘ Dyche’s Everton this weekend.

Carragher has criticised Everton for the running of the club, but he concedes even they managed to make a fairly swift managerial appointment.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

Jamie Carragher says Sean Dyche could have been a good Leeds manager

He said: “The surest sign of a well-run club is when they decide to act to replace the coach and announce the replacement before the next game.

“It has to be that way. Sporting directors are employed to have an eye on the long-term in readiness for such emergencies here and now. It is strange so few clubs look ahead, Leeds and Southampton the latest examples.

“Leeds, however, have known for months that Marsch’s position was in jeopardy given the team’s generally poor form.

For them to be going into a fixture as potentially defining as that at Goodison without a permanent replacement shows they are still unsure of the right path, even if caretaker Michael Skubala eventually gets the job full-time.

“The uncertainty should make their supporters more nervous, whatever the merits of Marsch’s sacking. In some respects, Dyche would have been a strong candidate to replace Marsch, but I suspect there would have been a debate about whether he was the ‘right fit’.”

As Carragher said, the prospect of sacking Marsch must have crossed the minds of the powers that be at Leeds before they actually fired him.

But they seem to have done absolutely no planning for that eventuality, and are now scratching around for a manager having exhausted plenty of avenues already.

The same goes for Southampton, who turned to Marsch before the talks ended over the length of any potential contract.