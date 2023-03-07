Jamie Carragher suggests he doesn't want 43-year-old manager to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham











Jamie Carragher says he wants Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi to stay at Brighton but expects interest from elsewhere.

The Telegraph report that the Brighton boss is being considered by Spurs if they need to make a managerial change in the summer.

Antonio Conte is still yet to commit his future to the club and there is a genuine chance he will not be in the Spurs dugout next season.

Carragher praised Brighton on Monday Night Football following their 4-0 thrashing of West Ham at the weekend, highlighting the work of the 43-year-old.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Jamie Carragher wants Roberto de Zerbi to stay at Brighton

Carragher said De Zerbi: “They’re actually performing that well that the manager will have eyes on him at home and abroad.

“I think there will be clubs looking to take him in the summer. His team are competing in those numbers with Arsenal and Manchester City.

“The job he’s doing is absolutely fantastic. I hope he stays at Brighton. I want to keep analysing him. It’s fantastic football we’re watching.

“Long may it continue, but this fella is doing that good a job that I think big clubs all across Europe will be looking at him.”

The Telegraph report also said De Zerbi had admiring glances from Italy, so he would seemingly have choices if he did decide to leave Brighton.

Of course, Graham Potter’s time at Chelsea offers a cautionary tale whether doing a good job at Brighton is an indicator of suitability for a bigger job.

In the meantime, Brighton are chasing a spot in the FA Cup semi-finals as well as European qualification and have performed so well since Potter’s departure.