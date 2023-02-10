Jamie Carragher on what he thinks is completely unacceptable at Liverpool this season











Jamie Carragher has slammed Liverpool’s players for their performances this season, speaking on the Across the Park podcast.

Liverpool are currently on a woeful run of form ahead of facing Everton on Monday. A host of shocking results, including a 3-0 hammering at the hands of Wolves last week, have even seen Jurgen Klopp’s future called into question.

And speaking on Liverpool on Across the Park, Carragher believes the manner of performances, not the results, are the biggest worry.

“I think Liverpool have been shocking. I mean really bad. It’s hard to be too critical because of what the players and managers have done before, so you find it hard. But you can’t be where you are in the league. That is just not acceptable,” Carragher said.



“Also the performances have been – honestly, and I’ve played in some poor Liverpool teams where we have had some bad days – but how Liverpool have performed at Brighton, Wolves and Brentford, some of the games early on in the season, they are just like you can’t believe how bad it is. I’m struggling to think of performances I was involved in where it’s been as bad as some of what we’ve seen this season. That for me is bigger than the results, the actual performance.



“Sometimes you can think you are not far away but it feels like Liverpool are a million miles away from where they have been in the last few years and I’m not sure if this team can get it back. It feels like this team has done everything they can and that’s it, it just feels like Klopp and the owners have almost got to build a new team for next season.”

TBR’s View: Liverpool have got to spend big in the summer

Like all clubs in the top six, the only way to immediately address such a slump is by spending big money on new players in key areas.

We all know Liverpool need new midfielders. But they might need even more, with centre-half and full-back even looking poor this season.

Another number nine is needed as well. Cody Gakpo has signed but looks way off it already, while Darwin Nunez seems to look better out wide as well.

Jurgen Klopp and FSG have a massive job on their hands really. They’ve slipped so far behind that it’s going to take upwards of £200m to even get near the top clubs again.