Jamie Carragher makes Richarlison and Jesus claim on Tottenham and Arsenal

Tottenham are in the news for all the wrong reasons at the moment as Antonio Conte wrestles over his future.

Spurs crashed out of the FA Cup last week at Sheffield United before dropping out of the Champions League this week with a dismal draw with AC Milan. All in all, it’s been a dire seven days or so for the club.

Some of Spurs’ big money signings haven’t worked out at all. One of those is Richarlison, who slammed Conte and Spurs during an interview this week, despite his dismal form.

And writing in his column for The Telegraph, Jamie Carragher claims poor recruitment on the likes of Richarlison, while Arsenal paid less for Gabriel Jesus, has cost them.

“Spurs went into pre-season having just finished above Arsenal. Then they paid £60 million for Richarlison, the man who plays No 9 for Brazil, to be a back-up striker,” Carragher said.

“Arsenal bought his international understudy Gabriel Jesus for £45 million. Who made the smarter purchase? Spurs have fallen way behind Arsenal because of poor football decisions and erratic performances, not lack of investment.”

Richarlison led his country at the World Cup while Jesus was injured. However, Jesus’ impact on Arsenal has been huge, compared to the Tottenham man.

TBR’s View: Gabriel Jesus is just a better player than Richarlison

They are different players in terms of style, in fairness. But when it comes to the crunch, a high percentage would chose the Arsenal man over the Spurs forward.

Gabriel Jesus has completely transformed the Gunners. On and off the pitch. Richarlison, on the other hand, seems to be angry a lot and has done nothing to put any pressure on Harry Kane.

Carragher is spot on here about Spurs’ recruitment. They overpaid for Richarlison, and are now left with an unhappy forward whose value has dipped.