Jamie Carragher can't believe how bad Tom Davies' miss was for Everton v Liverpool











Everton came crashing back to earth with a bump as Liverpool ensured Sean Dyche tasted defeat a week after beating Arsenal 1-0.

The Toffees came into the clash at Anfield with a renewed confidence. However, on the night, they never really produced and looked a far cry from the side that did beat the Gunners.

Chance for Everton were few and far between all night. However, there was a huge chance for midfielder Tom Davies near the end. The midfielder inexplicably headed wide with a gaping goal and failed to give the Toffees the lifeline they craved late on.

And watching on for Sky, Jamie Carragher was stunned by the decision Davies made when the ball presented itself.

“I don’t know if that was Tom Davies’s first choice but he just seemed to completely panic. He showed no composure whatsoever,” Carragher said.

Davies had come on as a sub with Neal Maupay and this was his golden ticket to show his worth. But he blew it, and with it went Everton’s chances of taking anything from the game.

TBR’s View: Goals are a problem for Dyche’s Everton

This is going to be an issue for Sean Dyche. Everton hardly ever look like scoring and when they get chances, they just have to take them.

The chance from Davies tonight about summed up Everton’s night and season overall. It was pretty abysmal, and Davies will be thinking long into the night about the miss.

For Everton, it’s time to regroup. The reality is they’d have taken three points from Arsenal and Liverpool if offered it beforehand. Dyche will simply have to park this result and performance, and get his troops ready for Leeds.