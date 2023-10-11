Jamie Carragher shares whether he truly believes Arsenal can win the Premier League this season

Jamie Carragher has now given his verdict on whether Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side can go on to lift the Premier League this season.

Carragher was speaking on ‘Stick to Football’ and said he didn’t think Arsenal were equipped for the task right now.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The pundit claimed that Arsenal needed to add in January in order to mount a concerted challenge against Manchester City.

Gary Neville then confirmed that Carragher meant that Arteta’s side still needed a new striker.

Carragher said: “I don’t think Arsenal can win the league with the squad that they have right now, I think they need to add in January.”

Neville replied: “Striker?”

Carragher confirmed: “Yeah.”

Of course, this comes off the back of Eddie Nketiah failing to impress against Man City on Sunday.

And Ian Wright, who was also on this episode of ‘Stick to Football’ has recently suggested that Kai Havertz might be a better option up top.

Of course, when Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are back fit, fans will expect to see Gabriel Jesus return to the middle.

Carragher thinks Arsenal can’t win the league without a new striker

When mentioning the possibility of a new striker at the Emirates, thoughts do head towards Ivan Toney.

Arsenal have been linked with an £80m move for the Brentford striker in January despite their existing options.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

It remains to be seen if reports are accurate and Mikel Arteta does indeed want the talismanic striker.

However, fans will probably point out that Toney would be a clear upgrade on the likes of Nketiah.

Moreover, Arteta has already shown his willingness to make ruthless and unpopular decisions – just look at David Raya replacing Aaron Ramsdale.

And it could well be that Arteta does hold the same opinion as Carragher, that Arsenal need more fire power to win the league.