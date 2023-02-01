Jamie Carragher shares whether he thinks Sean Dyche should be sacked if Everton get relegated this season











Jamie Carragher says Sean Dyche should be given at least 18-months as Everton boss, even if the club are relegated from the Premier League this season.

Dyche was named as Frank Lampard’s successor on Monday after the former Chelsea star’s time at Goodison Park came to an end.

Lampard has left Everton sitting in nineteenth place after a dismal start to the season, picking up just one win in his last 11 Premier League games.

But Dyche hasn’t exactly got off to an ideal start either, despite the fact he’s yet to take charge of his first game yet.

The Toffees failed to bring in any fresh faces before yesterday’s deadline, giving Dyche a mountain to climb in his bid to keep the club in the Premier League.

And it’s for this exact reason that Carragher thinks the Englishman should be given plenty of time at Goodison Park.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Carragher on Dyche

Writing in his latest column for The Telegraph, Carragher didn’t hold back in his assessments of the way Everton is being run by the owners.

“Whether he succeeds or fails, he deserves at least 18 months in the job, either rebuilding in the Premier League this summer or entrusted to get Everton back into it,” the former Liverpool man said.

“Dyche could not have had a tougher start to his Goodison career, but the first 48 hours have given him one advantage.

“If Everton stay up, it will be almost entirely thanks to his management of a limited, unbalanced squad. If they go down, it will have almost nothing to do with him as seven years of mayhem threatens to end in the ultimate calamity.”

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

The Toffees were in desperate need of attacking reinforcements this month, but ultimately the board failed to deliver.

Dyche seems like the perfect man for the task he will be faced with in Merseyside though, as he proved he can work miracles during his time at Turf Moor.

Carragher makes a great point that regardless of how the rest of the season goes for Everton, Dyche should get the time and resources to build a side in his image.

He’s proven in the past that not only was he capable of keeping Burnley in England’s top-flight, but he also guided them into the Premier League on two occasions.

