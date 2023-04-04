Jamie Carragher shares what he thinks Daniel Levy's biggest mistake ever at Tottenham is











Jamie Carragher has criticised Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy for the way he’s handled the Fabio Paratici situation over the past week.

It’s been an eventful couple of weeks at Spurs after Antonio Conte left the club by mutual consent just eight days ago.

To make things worse, Fabio Paratici was forced to step away from his duties as managing director of football after his 30-month ban from football activity in Italy was extended worldwide by FIFA.

The ban came just a day after the former Juventus man had conducted an interview for Tottenham’s social channels.

And Jamie Carragher feels that Daniel Levy has made a huge mistake in the way he has dealt with Paratici’s situation so far.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Carragher on Levy’s biggest ‘mistake’

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Carragher took aim at Levy for the way he’s handled the ‘mess’ created by Paratici’s ban over the past week.

He said: “You’re talking about the sporting director, Fabio Paratici, who did an interview, would you believe, on the back of Conte going saying this is the right thing to do, we don’t want mixed messages, we don’t want something completely different for the players at this stage – they might not be able to take it in.

“And when we talk about the mistakes of Daniel Levy, we defended him in that first hour, the biggest mistake is what’s happened with Paratici. It’s a mess. We have to level that at Daniel Levy’s door.”

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

It’s hard to disagree with Carragher as Tottenham have seemingly failed to do their due diligence on Paratici.

The club must have been aware that the Italian had these charges hanging over his head before they appointed him back in 2021.

Paratici is set to learn the outcome of his appeal later this month, but Spurs will need clarity over his future sooner rather than later.

After last night’s disappointing 1-1 draw against Everton, many Spurs fans are calling for a permanent manager to be put in place immediately.

But with Paratici’s future in north London looking unclear, it seems unlikely that Tottenham will make any move to replace Conte any time soon.

