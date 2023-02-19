Jamie Carragher shares what Eddie Howe told Newcastle star Joelinton after subbing him off yesterday











Jamie Carragher has shared with Sky Sports what Eddie Howe was telling Joelinton after subbing him off for Newcastle United yesterday.

Newcastle got off to a nightmare start against Liverpool at St James’ Park as they found themselves two goals behind inside the opening 20 minutes.

The Magpies were then reduced to 10-men after Nick Pope handled the ball outside the penalty area as Mohamed Salah looked set to race through on goal.

Howe’s side will now be without their number one goalkeeper for the League Cup final clash against Manchester United on Sunday.

There are also concerns over the fitness of Joelinton after the midfielder was brought off in the 70th minute yesterday.

The Brazilian went down briefly but seemed desperate to stay on the pitch before Howe replaced him with Matt Ritchie.

Howe would have been mindful that he had already lost a key player in Pope before the 26-year-old went down appearing to hold his hamstring.

Joelinton clearly didn’t want to come off and looked disappointed as he walked towards the Newcastle bench. And Carragher says Howe told the midfielder that he was taking the decision in his best interest.

What Howe told Joelinton after subbing him off

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher shared what Howe told Joelinton as he came off the pitch at St James’ Park yesterday.

“You can see what Eddie Howe is saying to him there, I’m doing it for you, I’m doing it for you,” the Liverpool legend said.

Newcastle fans will love the fact that Joelinton wanted to stay on yesterday, even with his side two goals behind and a man down.

But Howe definitely took the right decision as it wasn’t worth risking his fitness just a week before Newcastle’s biggest game of the season.

The £40 million man has been a standout performer for the Magpies during the current campaign and it will be a huge blow if he misses out on the clash at Wembley.

Howe has probably given him the best opportunity to recover in time by taking immediate action after he went down.

