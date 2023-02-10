Jamie Carragher shares what angry Everton staff member was messaging him recently











Jamie Carragher called Everton the worst run club in English football last month during a transfer window when they did not sign anyone.

He first made the point on Monday Night Football, after the sacking of Frank Lampard and then again in the Telegraph at the end of the window.

Now, Carragher has told the Across the Park Podcast how those comments went down at Goodison Park, with a Toffees staff member messaging him in response.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

He said: “I don’t think the club is run right, I’ve been vocal on that and I don’t think it’s gone down too well inside the corridors of Goodison Park but I’ll be honest, I had a little bit of back and forth with someone at Everton.

“They were disappointed with what I said and I said ‘you know what, I’m the only pundit anywhere who treats Everton with respect’. What I mean by that is that a lot of people are a bit patronising to Everton I feel on TV, because they are one of those clubs who are never really at the top or the bottom.

“There are stories at the top of the league, Everton are a story the last two years because they’re at the bottom, but more often than not for people who have other teams and are covering TV, they are a team who finish sometimes 8th sometimes 12th. I give Everton respect is that I do more analysis on Everton than others do.

“I feel like I can do a better analysis of Everton than other people on other shows because I am more informed basically. Now I’m more positive about Everton when they’re doing well and go into detail with it but the flip side is that I’m probably more critical when it’s not going well.

“Whereas a lot of people probably aren’t too bothered so that was my point to the person who I was having a few texts back and forth with. I was like ‘hang on, I treat you properly so if you wanted to be treated like a proper top club then you have to take the rough with the smooth.'”

Everton are the worst run club in the country.



pic.twitter.com/CkjHm2J0Ok — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 23, 2023

Carragher had a point about how Everton are run but it would probably be more accurate to say they are the worst run club in the Premier League.

Teams such as Southend are fighting for their future, with the likes of Birmingham also finding it tough with their ownership situation.

But in terms of the reaction at Everton, surely best way to get people to stop criticising you is by improving what you’re doing.

They are one of the biggest clubs in English football, and they will be scrutinised as such in some quarters, as Carragher has done and seemingly will continue to do.