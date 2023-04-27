Jamie Carragher says what Gary Neville got wrong about Arsenal











Jamie Carragher has pointed out the prediction Gary Neville got completely wrong about Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The two pundits have been weighing in on the title race debate all season. This campaign it has been between Arsenal and Manchester City and now the latter has the advantage.

Following their 4-1 victory over the Gunners, Manchester City can now become first in the league. They can do so if they win their games in hand.

There is so much on the line for both sides. Football fans will no doubt be watching every game they participate in until the end of the season.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Jamie Carragher points out what Gary Neville got wrong about Arsenal

Carragher responded to a tweet posted by Neville. Neville’s tweet showed a video in which he predicted Manchester City to win the league whilst Carragher predicted Arsenal.

Carragher replied and in his reply he pointed out what Neville got wrong in his prediction. The pundit said: “Getting his tweets done by his social media guy after criticising players for doing the same.

“You’ve been proven right about them faltering at the last hurdle, but not about Arsenal not making top 4 as you said when they where top & MU finishing above them!”

The two pundits are always involved in fiery debates on Sky Sports. Arsenal were definitely surprise title contenders this campaign and this was shown by Neville’s bold prediction when they were top.

Carragher was not going to let Neville get away with a prediction and no doubt we will continue to see the two carry this debate on next time they feature on Sky Sports.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

