Jamie Carragher says two Chelsea players really impressed him against West Ham today

Jamie Carragher was left seriously impressed with Chelsea duo Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson today.

The pundit was co-commentating on Chelsea’s clash against West Ham United on Sky Sports.

West Ham got off to a flyer at the London Stadium as Nayef Aguerd headed home from a brilliant delivery by James Ward-Prowse.

But Chelsea began to dominate the game and found an equaliser through Carney Chukwuemeka just before the half-hour mark.

The Blues were unfortunate not to head into the break with the lead after Enzo Fernandez also missed a penalty.

Yet, it was Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson who impressed Jamie Carragher during the first half.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Carragher amazed by Jackson and Sterling

Speaking on Sky Sports’ coverage of today’s clash, Carragher praised both Sterling and Jackson after the duo linked up brilliantly in the first half.

“Those two have been electric,” he said. “Raheem Sterling plus Jackson at the top end of the pitch.”

Sterling looked back to his best today, while Jackson has impressed during pre-season under Mauricio Pochettino.

The duo caused West Ham’s backline serious problems with their direct running and pace.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea have invested heavily in their squad over the past year and it will be a huge boost for Pochettino if Sterling recaptures his best form.

The Englishman struggled last season as Chelsea endured a torrid campaign, but he seemed to be full of confidence once again today.

As for Jackson, the youngster has looked a real bright spark for Chelsea since making the switch from Villarreal this summer.

He’s yet to get on the scoresheet in the Premier League, but Pochettino will be confident that goals will come for the striker.

Pochettino will be frustrated after his side fell to a 3-1 defeat at the London Stadium today, especially as West Ham were reduced to 10 men midway through the second-half.

Chelsea failed to take their opportunities on the day, but there were some encouraging signs in terms of their performance.