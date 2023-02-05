Jamie Carragher says Tottenham star Cristian Romero reminds him of Chelsea legend











Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports that Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero reminds him of Chelsea legend Ricardo Carvalho.

Tottenham managed to pick up a massive 1-0 win against Manchester City today, with Harry Kane becoming the club’s all-time top goal scorer in the process.

The Englishman finished expertly after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg won the ball back on the edge of City’s penalty area. Spurs created the better chances throughout the game and Kane could have even had a hat-trick on another day.

But Tottenham also put in a brilliant shift at the other end of the pitch and Romero received high praise from Carragher.

Carragher compares Romero to Carvalho

Romero was eventually sent-off in the 87th minute after picking up a second yellow card. But the 24-year-old put in a commanding display before being dismissed and fortunately for him, he didn’t end up costing Tottenham on the day.

And Carragher feels the Argentinian centre-back plays in a similar way to Carvalho.

The Liverpool legend was co-commentating on the game on Sky Sports and singled out Romero for praise in the 71st minute.

“He reminds me of Carvalho at Chelsea, who was another brilliant defender,” he said.

“Maybe not the biggest but he just gets in-front of people. He’s aggressive, really clever, and switched on.”

Romero will certainly need to learn to compose himself for Tottenham, especially after he has already picked up a booking.

The former Atalanta man’s game is based around his aggressive approach, but he could end up costing his side in the future.

Nevertheless, it’s high praise from Carragher to compare him to Carvalho. The former Chelsea man won back-to-back Premier League titles at Stamford Bridge and was an integral part of Jose Mourinho’s side.

At 24, Romero is still relatively young for a centre-back and it’s clear he still has plenty of room for improvement under Conte. But he makes a massive difference to Tottenham’s backline when he’s available and his front-foot style, when controlled, often benefits Tottenham.

