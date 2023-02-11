Jamie Carragher says something 'strange' is happening at Liverpool right now











Jamie Carragher has commented on the impending, quick departure of Julian Ward as Liverpool’s sporting director.

In the Telegraph, Carragher says it is strange that Ward is leaving at a time when the club needs a rebuild, with Michael Edwards only have just left himself.

The virtues of Liverpool’s recruitment team were extoled when the team were doing well but the club have now failed to refresh the squad.

Jurgen Klopp seems to have taken on more responsibility for transfers this season, and the likes of Cody Gakpo have not really worked so far, especially during a January transfer window when they really needed midfield recruits.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Carragher on impending Ward exit

He said: “In the face of mounting evidence that the race is run for core members of a successful team, it is strange that Edwards’ successor, Julian Ward, will also leave this summer, as have other members of the data and analytics department.

“Whatever their reasons, the team behind the team is changing, and it is difficult for anyone connected to Liverpool to downplay the significance when there was such a concerted PR effort to praise and emphasise their influence over the previous seven years.

“The timing of Liverpool needing a new sporting director could not be worse heading into a massive summer for the club. We can see the on-field impact of recent decisions right now because despite a wage bill in excess of £300 million a year, too few Liverpool players are in that peak age of 25-28.

“Fewer still are able to carry the team when the best players such as Virgil Van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are off form, or when the injury list is as long as it is. On current form there is not one player in Liverpool’s squad who would likely attract a bid from a club of similar standing.”

Julian Ward will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, few months after replacing Edwards as director. He will take a break from football. 🚨🔴 #LFC



Ward will complete the current season then leave the club. pic.twitter.com/LvaemhytvU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 24, 2022

Liverpool looked like they had got themselves into a position of real strength, with their squad approaching prime age and plenty of young talent in reserve.

But then they failed to slowly refresh the squad, meaning they now have a bigger job on their hands, without two of their most important recruitment figures.

Liverpool now do not need just one midfielder, they need a midfield, and face questions in attack, with the defence looking shaky without Van Dijk in recent games.