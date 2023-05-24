Jamie Carragher says one Tottenham player is actually 'unbelievable'











Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane for yet another incredible individual season.

Spurs have had an awful campaign. They’ve now gone 15 years without winning a trophy and to make things worse, there’s a chance they’ll end up with no European football next season.

It really has been a year to forget for Tottenham fans, but if Kane hadn’t done what he has all campaign, Spurs would be in the bottom half of the table.

Jamie Carragher hails ‘unbelievable’ Tottenham star Harry Kane

Harry Kane is Tottenham Hotspur’s best player.

The Englishman has been on another level to all of his teammates this season, and his goal-return has been extraordinary, to say the least.

Kane has scored 30 goals in all competitions this season – 28 of which have come in the Premier League. That is an outrageous return for any player, but it isn’t being talked about enough because of Erling Haaland.

Carragher, however, has given credit where it’s due and raved about him on Sky Sports.

He said about the Tottenham star: “Unbelievable!

“I mean Haaland player of the year, he’s a freak, Kane what he has done this season playing in probably the worst team he has played in, to get that number of goals, I think is out of this world.”

TBR View:

The one reason why Tottenham fans dislike transfer windows is because there’s epculation surrpounding Harry Kane’s future every single year.

Daniel Levy has managed to hold on to his star man in each of the last few windows, but it could be different this time around.

Kane will enter the final year of his contract this summer, and if Spurs do miss out on European football, there’s a big chance he will push for a move elsewhere.

If you’re a Tottenham fan, can you really blame him if he left? We don’t think so.

