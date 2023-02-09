Jamie Carragher says one Liverpool player shouldn't be in the team every week











Jamie Carragher has told The Overlap Fan Debate that he thinks Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson shouldn’t be in the team every week.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are going through a difficult spell of form since the turn of the new year and currently sit 11 points off the top-four.

Liverpool’s struggles in the middle of the park have been evident, with both Henderson and Fabinho playing below-par.

Klopp has struggled to strike the right balance in the centre of the pitch and has favoured a midfield three of Thiago Alcantara , Naby Keita and Stefan Bajcetic of late.

Henderson hasn’t started for Liverpool since the 3-0 loss to Brighton last month and Carragher feels he’s been ‘taking a lot of stick’ from supporters recently.

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Carragher says Henderson shouldn’t be a regular starter at Liverpool

Speaking on The Overlap, the Liverpool legend claimed Henderson shouldn’t be playing in Klopp’s side every week due to his age.

“I go back to Jordan Henderson. He’s taking a lot of stick off Liverpool supporters at the moment. Henderson has done his job, he comes at 21, he’s 32 and he’s won everything,” Carragher said.

“He shouldn’t be playing every week right now anyway. That’s because of the mismanagement of the squad means, he’s not in the squad right now, but he shouldn’t be playing week in week out where he is now at 32 or 33. He’s having to play there because of the mismanagement of the squad.”

Carragher also goes on to claim Liverpool’s players are either too young or too old, with a lack of squad members currently in their prime.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

It’s fair to say that Henderson is past his best but he has still proven that he can do a decent job in Liverpool’s midfield.

Yet, Carragher makes a great point that the £20 million man shouldn’t be a regular starter in Klopp’s side.

Liverpool have failed to address their midfield over the past few years, with Thiago the only permanent signing in the position since 2018.

Klopp needs fresh faces in the middle of the park and more importantly, players who will be able to deliver on his high-energy style of football.

