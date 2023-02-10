Jamie Carragher says Liverpool have a player in their ranks who reminds him of Fernando Torres











Jamie Carragher has had his say on Mo Salah, who is struggling slightly right now, who he says reminds him of Fernando Torres.

Salah signed a new contract in the summer, but has not been at his best this season as Liverpool have struggled as a whole.

Carragher was asked on the Across the Park Podcast about the Egyptian talisman, and shared why he reminds him of Torres.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Carragher says Salah reminds him of Torres

When asked about Salah’s relatively poor form, Carragher said: “He’ll end up with 25, close to 30. We judge Salah so highly. Yeah, the team isn’t playing well so Salah is not going to be at his best.

“I’ve never believed Salah is a great player as such, he’s a great goalscorer. He’s very direct, everything is about the goal, he runs to the goal, so at times he can have games where – a little bit like Torres – where he can get the ball and he runs into people and loses possession.

“Sometimes you’re thinking, just keep it and run in behind. When he’s on song he can do that, but it’s not helped by the team. But I’m not bothered about Salah.

“Sometimes I think when he has gone that long without a goal he’s obviously going to score soon. If I was Everton I’d be thinking – ‘Salah’s due a goal.’ That’s the way I’m thinking, he’s gone a few games without a goal so there must be some around the corner, because you can’t score that many goals.

Torres was a sensation for Liverpool before he struggled with injuries and then he went to Chelsea, where he was a shadow of the player he was.

Salah has been far more consistent in England; he has not had a bad season for Liverpool and as Carragher says, you would still expect him to get 25 goals this term.

That is incredible for an ‘off’ season, in a team which is performing so far below expectations having come so close to the quadruple last time around.

Liverpool would love Salah to get back on the scoresheet in Monday night’s Merseyside derby, in what could be the ideal game to get the team fired up to get back on form.