'Doesn't feel right': Jamie Carragher says Liverpool just aren't the same to watch without £140k-a-week player

Liverpool hammered their way past Manchester United yesterday as Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo came to life at the perfect time.

On what was a perfect Sunday for the Reds, Gakpo, Nunez and Salah all scored twice to help Liverpool stick seven past their biggest and bitterest rivals.

Of course, seeing Nunez get two goals was just what Liverpool fans wanted. Outside of Anfield, £140k-a-week star Nunez has been ridiculed and criticised at times by some fans of other clubs.

But speaking on the Gary Neville podcast yesterday, Jamie Carragher explained that Liverpool fans simply love Nunez and right now, the team just isn’t the same when he’s not involved.

“The thing that excites me, the fact that Firmino comes on and we know Mane has gone but was that the sort of first glimpse of something in terms of that front three that we can expect to see over the next few years?”, Carragher said.

“I thought Gakpo was outstanding. Mo Salah was his electric self. Nunez, every time you watch him play it’s always electric. He’s had a lot of criticism for missing big chances. At times, yes, he’s got to be more clinical but two at home to United and some of the goals he’s got this season, it’s like it doesn’t feel right now watching Liverpool without Nunez and the physicality he gives the team.”

TBR’s View: Darwin Nunez is a Liverpool legend in waiting

The Uruguayan does have a likeability about him that a lot of players don’t have. Nunez seems to relish playing for Liverpool and the Reds fans will always admire that.

Lately, he’s been showing quality too. His goals record is actually pretty good for his first season in England. And as Carrgher hints, there could be so much more to come.

The trio of Nunez, Salah and Gakpo could be brilliant. Liverpool fans have got something to look forward to here.

And Nunez, despite his inconsistencies, seems to be front and centre of Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

