Jamie Carragher says Leeds need to forget about Bielsa in new manager search











Leeds take on Everton this weekend in a crunch encounter and Jamie Carragher has been having his say on things ahead of the game.

Writing in his weekly column for The Telegraph, Carragher covers a wide range of issues. The crux of the matter comes down the latest manager changes. As we know, Everton replaced Frank Lampard with Sean Dyche, while Leeds sacked Jesse Marsch and have put Michael Skubala in temporary charge.

For Leeds, the search for a new manager is proving tough. They’ve been rejected by Andoni Iraola, Marcelo Gallardo, and Arne Slot so far. It seems the club are looking to get the right man again.

But writing for The Telegraph, Carragher believes given Leeds have sacked both Bielsa and Marsch, that the the club maybe needs to consider a U-turn in what they’re looking for.

“One theory about Leeds is they have made their recruitment process trickier as they are looking for a coach who will be able to work with players accustomed to the same formation and style as Marcelo Bielsa and Marsch. One of the attractions of Marsch was that his high-pressing game had similarities to his predecessor,” Carragher wrote.

“Doesn’t the fact that both managers have been sacked in the last year suggest they should be open to taking another path?”

TBR’s View: Leeds just need someone to keep them up

Leeds need to get someone in the door who is going to perk the place up and get them five or six wins. That will keep them up really, and that’s all they need to worry about.

Getting the right long-term appointment is admirable. But it’s taking an age, and by the time they get what they perceive to be the right coach, it could be too late.

Carragher is right here as well. Leeds are longing to recreate the prime Bielsa days. But it might not happen. And with that, they need to be open-minded.