Jamie Carragher says he’s seen one Arsenal man behaving like a ‘lunatic’ already this season

Jamie Carragher says he noticed Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta behaving like a ‘lunatic’ right at the start of the season.

Carragher has been speaking on The Overlap and reflected on Arsenal’s Community Shield win over Manchester City.

Arteta has received plenty of scrutiny over the past year due to his antics on the touchline during games.

The Spaniard is often quite animated in the dugout and isn’t afraid to make his feelings known.

But Carragher says one moment during the Community Shield has really stuck with him as Arteta was furious after a refereeing decision.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Carragher on Arteta

Speaking on The Overlap, Carragher says he noticed Arteta behaving like a ‘lunatic’ during the final back in August.

“I remember in the Community Shield and something stuck with me, I said I felt like I was watching Arsenal in the run in and it’s only the start of the season,” he said.

“You know that thing when the celebration or every game feels like it’s going to the wire and I have been there with Liverpool where you feel like – Arsenal fans will feel like they can’t win the league now because they have dropped points in two home games, that’s what City do to you.

“But I noticed in the Community Shield it was Arsenal vs City and I remember Arteta on the side of the pitch after 20 minutes was like a lunatic to the referee because he hadn’t booked a City player, and it’s still half a friendly, I know it’s a big rivalry but I thought that almost felt too intense for the stakes.

“It was like you have another 10 months of this and I feel like Arsenal, because of last season being in such a great position and they are not going to be in that position in terms of winning 50 points out of the first 57, and I think it’s that much of missing out last season and they are that intense now…”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

While Arteta has come under scrutiny for his behaviour on the touchline on many occasions over the past year, it’s fair to say that he doesn’t seem to be planning on making any changes anytime soon.

The Spaniard has always been animated in the dugout and he’s certainly not alone in that regard.

Indeed, the likes of Jurgen Klopp and even Jose Mourinho are also not afraid to let their feelings be known during a game.

Whether or not Arteta’s behaviour is piling pressure on Arsenal during games is another question. But Arsenal fans certainly won’t mind seeing their manager display passion on the touchline.