Jamie Carragher says he loves £70,000-a-week Arsenal player











Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has hailed Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and explained why he chose to give him the Young Player of the Year award over Martin Odegaard.

The Gunners have had a fantastic campaign, but it doesn’t feel that way because of the way it ended. However, everyone at the club needs to look at the bigger picture and see how far they’ve come.

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have both been sensational for Arsenal this season, and Carragher had his say on both of them on Sky Sports last night.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Jamie Carragher says he loves Arsenal star Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka has had an unbelievable season for Arsenal in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old has scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists so far, and he was one of the biggest reasons why Arsenal spent the majority of the campaign on top of the league table.

Saka and his skipper Martin Odegaard have had such a good season that they’ve both been nominated for both, the Young Player of the Year award and the Player of the Year award alongside Erling Haaland.

Carragher says he’d give Saka the Young Player of the Year award – even though he thinks Odegaard has been Arsenal’s best player this season.

He said: “I love him [Saka]. He’s been fantastic.

“I do think Odegaard has been Arsenal’s best player I just didn’t pick him because I thought he was too old! To me, 24 just seems too old to be the young player.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Saka is three years younger than Odegaard, and it is understandable why the Englishman probably deserves the Young Player of the Year award a bit more than his skipper.

Both players, however, would instantly swap that for the Premier League title if they were given the opportunity.

Sadly, that isn’t possible, but Arsenal should be really proud of what they have achieved this season. They should be even more excited about the future, which looks like it will include Saka signing a brand-new contract – one that will be a huge upgrade on his current £70,000-a-week deal (Spotrac).

Arsenal really have a bright future, and Saka could well be the man to lead them to glory in the coming years.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Show all